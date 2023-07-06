My RV’s auto-level system doesn’t work. How do I recalibrate it?

Dear Dave,

My motorhome has an auto-level system. It always leaves the front end too low and I end up having to adjust it myself. How do you recalibrate the system so it truly does self-adjust? —Sam, 2020 Jayco Precept 31UL

Dear Sam,

From what I see in the 2020 Precept owner’s manual, your rig has the Equalizer Hydraulic Leveling System. This system utilizes a “Baseline Zero Point” to determine level, which is set at the factory. Since your rig is not leveling properly, you’re correct: This needs to be recalibrated.

In the old days, the self-leveling jack systems used mercury in a small pan in the center of the chassis. It was constantly moving and creating issues. Today there are much more accurate microprocessor sensors. However, there is still a +/- tolerance that may show up on a bubble level with the bubble on a line rather than between the lines, so you still may need to tweak it a bit. Equalizer also recommends limiting any movement inside the coach while leveling, as this will cause the system to inaccurately read level. This could be part of your problem.

Here is the procedure to recalibrate the auto-level system for level or “null”

Push and release the POWER keypad button to engage power. The LED next to the POWER button should be lit RED when power is on. Level the coach by deploying jacks manually (using the DOWN keypad button, extend each jack until the coach is level), or by parking the coach on a level site. Use a bubble level on a flat surface in the center of the coach as a reference. Level the coach in both the “X” and “Y” plains (fore-aft and side-to-side). Once level, turn the POWER off at the panel. Depress and hold the AUTO-LEVEL keypad button. Continue to hold the AUTO-LEVEL button and press and release the POWER button and listen for a series of beeps. After the panel has beeped 5 to 6 times, release the AUTO-LEVEL button (the keypad will continue to beep as long as the AUTO-LEVEL button is held). The new baseline zero point has been set and the panel will maintain this setting. Press and release the ALL RETRACT button to retract the jacks to the stowed position.

Operation of the RV auto-level system

Power On: Push and release the POWER button to engage power. The LED next to the POWER button should be lit RED when power is on. You will need to have the ignition key in the “off” position to extend the jacks. If you attempt to extend individual jacks by pressing the ON button or all jacks with the AUTO-LEVEL button, you will hear a “deny” tone from the keypad if the ignition key is in the improper position.

Auto Level: Press the AUTO-LEVEL button and release. The system will send out a continuous series of beeps, the “OPERATING” LED will flash RED to let you know auto level is operating and will automatically level the coach. When completed, the keypad will signal a successful level with a dual-level tone. The keypad may be left on once level has been achieved. The keypad will enter “sleep mode” after five minutes of inactivity.

