My RV’s black tank valve used to trickle when taking cover off; now it gushes!

Dear Dave,

Whenever I dump the RV’s black water tank, usually a small amount comes out when I remove the cap. Because of this I carry a small bucket to catch the spillage. However, this last time when I removed the cap I was met with a flood of black water. Is there some way to clean the valve? I’m not even sure where the valve is, since the belly is covered. —Mike, 2020 Jayco Eagle 27.5

Dear Mike,

On a trailer like yours, the valve is typically directly at the tank and, as you referenced, covered up by the plastic underbelly. The cable comes off the valve and goes to the remote cable which you have on the side. The valve is typically a Valterra spade or sliding valve with a plastic piece that slides back and forth in a rubber gasket to open and close. Here is an example of one with the handle. Yours would have a connection, cable, and then the handle.

Possible causes for leaky black tank valve

There could be several issues that have caused the valve to leak and most of them would be caused by the valve not closing completely. I would start by dumping some valve lubrication down the black water tank, as it might be the rubber gasket has gotten dried out. Thetford makes a product that works well. However, if it gushed out this last time, I doubt you will get lucky enough for it to be just a dried-out gasket.

The next thing would be a stretched cable, as that would be 3’–6’ long and can get stretched or loose. That would cause the plastic piece to not close completely. This would require removing part of the underbelly, which you could cut out a small section to access the cable and the valve. Then you can cover it up with a similar material. It should be corrugated plastic sheet and can be purchased at most home improvement stores. Cut a piece a few inches larger on all sides, apply silicone on the edges, and screw it to the old liner. Be careful where you place the screws to not puncture a tank or wires. Some repair locations predrill small holes and use rivets.

Check the cable

If you can access the cable, you might be able to tighten it. It may even be a broken hanger that needs to be reattached. It could also be the connection where the cable meets the handle. With the access cut, it is a good time to pull the handle in and out and watch the metal bar going in and out. If it is not moving or only slightly moving, it would need to be lubricated or even replaced. I have drilled a small hole in the top and periodically apply CRC lubricant with the straw applicator, then plug the hole with a small screw and some silicone.

You might have to replace the valve; however, an easier trick is to just install a new dump valve on the bayonet end where you connect the hose. You can get one on Amazon here. This just fits on the existing end and opens and closes. No cutting the underbelly, no messy valve replacement—just twist on.

