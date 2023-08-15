Easy RV plants: No soil, watering, or moving when traveling

By Cheri Sicard

Do you miss having plants in your RV? Robin Barrett of Creativity RV (one of our FAVORITE YouTube RV bloggers) has a solution in the video below. In it she talks about “easy” RV plants to spruce up your RV’s décor. They need no watering, they need no soil, and they stay put even while you move.

It seems as though a lot of Robin’s viewers wrote in to ask about the row of plants nestled on a 1 1/2-inch ridge inside her Airstream trailer. They truly are a nice decorative touch that adds a lot of color and a little bit of nature to the space.

Robin used to have a garden in a Class C motorhome, but that had to go when she sold that rig. Ever since, she had been trying to think of ways to have plants in her RV without having to deal with soil or water or the mess moving RV plants can cause. In order to be successful, she would also need plants that would not need a lot of light.

What you need to duplicate Robin’s RV plants look in your rig

Robin used succulents when she started but she then switched to air plants, as they need no soil. As air plants get their food from the moisture in the air, they need very little watering. Just a spritz a day with water.

Then Robin’s dilemma became how to spritz the RV plants without getting the walls of the RV wet. Robin used acrylic furniture blockers. These are meant to cover the bottom of a piece of furniture so that kids or dog toys don’t go/roll under. Instead, Robin affixed these behind the plants, which in turn shields the wall from the water spray.

Using the furniture blockers also makes it easy to remove all the plants, should you ever want to or if you sell your RV.

Robin also kept some of her succulents. The problem she faced here is that they did need soil, and that came out and made a mess while driving down the road. To fix the problem, she cut a cardboard circle out of a paper plate to cover the soil and all was well.

The succulents require very little water. Robin uses an eyedropper to drop water into the pots without even having to move them.

Be sure to watch the video, as Robin shows you exactly how to complete this easy DIY RV decorating project.

##RVDT2188