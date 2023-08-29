My RV’s shower floor has cracks. Can I repair them?

Hi Dave,

As you can see in the photo I attached, there are two cracks in the shower floor! The first one was repaired with silicone but it didn’t last long. Then we got the other crack two months ago and I’m trying to fix it. My question is, do you recommend replacing the whole shower with a home style shower instead of plastic? And how would I go about that? Thank you. Any information is greatly appreciated! —Colton, 2020 Puma Palomino 31RlQS

First, I would get in touch with the RV manufacturer to see if they have any type of “goodwill warranty” to cover it, although I doubt it. However, a three-year-old shower should not do this.

From what I can tell by the photo, the shower is not plastic, but rather fiberglass, as it has a hair cell finish. So silicone would not work, as you found out. Even if it is plastic, silicone does not have enough tensile strength to keep the two edges secure and would just separate. Most likely there is not enough support, as many manufacturers use block foam insulation underneath to not only support but also to insulate. This foam can break down and get soft or even shrink, especially if there was a moisture leak and, even worse, once the first crack was formed.

The only manufacturer I know that makes their own shower is Winnebago in their thermoformed ABS Plastics Facility. So, I would assume Forest River, the company that makes the Puma Palomino, bought this, and most likely from Patrick Industries. It also looks as though the lower basin is a formed with a shower pan and a raised bench to the back and is one piece up to about 2.5’ tall. The shower walls are sheet stock mounted to the backing and overlap the lip of the basin, so it would be a challenge to replace it.

My suggestion would be to use a fiberglass repair kit or plastic if you can identify the material. It might be necessary to reinforce the underlying area with a small amount of spray foam. Push on the area and if it moves more than slightly, spray a small amount of non-expanding foam by separating the crack and insert the straw inside. Then use the fiberglass or plastic epoxy and resin material to fix it. You may even need to apply a mesh and the two compounds and repaint it. Or, I have found a rubber shower mat hides quite a bit. ­­(Also, read the post below for more suggestions.)

