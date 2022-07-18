Ask Dave: There’s a crack in my RV’s shower floor. How do I fix it?

Dear Dave,

There is a stress crack in a piece of my RV’s molded shower floor where the bench seat meets the floor. I put tub caulking on it, but it still opens up. Can it be repaired? —Diana, 2018 Cameo Crossroads

Dear Diana,

Typically, the plastic starts out as a large hard sheet that is heated in an oven and then placed over a wooden mold with holes in it. It’s then vacuum-formed as the one-piece shower surround.

When it cools, it becomes a hard plastic and cannot be sealed with tub caulking since it is a flexible/soft sealant. The crack will allow the two sides to move back and forth and the caulking will just pull away. Since the crack is where the shower pan meets the bench, it is obviously in a curved and a stressed area.

Products that help with RV shower floor cracking

There are several products on the market that you can use such as Permatex, J-B Weld, or a new one I came across recently called Easy ABS Repair Kit. Most of the ABS repair products are a resin or patch and most are only available in black. We used the J-B Weld on one project as it dried an off-white color and can be sanded and painted. You can get it at Amazon here.

How to apply

Start by drilling a small hole at each end of the crack so the crack will not migrate further. We spread the product out an inch or more wider than the crack, sanded, and did another layer the next day. Then we painted with Zinpro 123 as it adheres great to plastic. The white match was not perfect; however, it was close enough. We probably could have color-matched it but did not want to get that picky as it was an older coach.

If the crack is larger and moves, you might need to use a patch, as there are several that can be contoured to the design of the curve you have. It might not look as good as you would like, but would work.

Another option would be white Eternabond tape. This stuff sticks to everything and lasts forever! Again, it would look like a band-aid, but it would hold, I believe.

