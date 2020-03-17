National Parks and COVID-19: Be ready for changes

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Planning on a visit to one of the nation’s jewels? The U.S. Park Service wants to make sure your health and that of Service employees is kept safe. Earlier this week the Service announced it is “taking extraordinary steps” to put CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines in place throughout the system.

“Where it is possible,” park outdoor spaces will remain open to public access. Some park activities and services may be impossible to carry on as normal under the strict CDC guidelines. Since a one-size-fits-all won’t work across the Park Service’s holdings, each park will have to make the hard calls as to what goes on, and what will be shut down for the time being.

The advice to RVers and other visitors: Before you head out, check out each park’s individual webpage for restrictions and shutdowns. When visiting the parks (or any other venue), be wise and take the precautions we’ve all been hearing about: Maintain that safe distance between yourself and the next guy – six feet. Keep your fingers off your face. Use a tissue if you need to cough or sneeze, and then dump it in a trash receptacle immediately. And if you feel sick, do yourself and everyone else a critical favor: STAY HOME.