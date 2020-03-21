RVelectricity – Live Webinars coming soon from Funkstown, Maryland…

Everyone,

The people (you) have spoken. Last week I ran a survey asking if you were interested in my presenting my RVelectricity seminars as live-streamed Webinars, and the answer was a big YES. And it also seems like YouTube Live is what most of you want me to use for streaming, so that’s what it’s gonna be. Now that I’m not driving around on the road teaching live seminars, I actually have time to do these Webinars from my “penthouse office” in lovely Funkstown, Maryland.

And while this initial Webinar will be directly targeted for the 4,000 RVers who were planning to attend the FMCA Tucson Rally next week and some attending my live seminar, it appears that FMCA will promote these new RVelectricity Webinars to their 80,000 members.

But these Webinars will be for everyone who wants to learn about RV electricity and electrical safety, so of course it will be promoted on RVelectricity to RVtravel.com’s 100,000+ members; it’s already on my Facebook Group of 6,500 members; the RVelectricity Newsletter will promote it to my 16,000 readers; and I have several other RV manufacturers, retailers and owners’ groups who will also promote the first new Webinar the end of this month. The promotional kick-off could reach as many as 500,000 invites, and I would love to see as many of you as possible join into this new learning experience.

One of the main reasons I’m jumping in with both feet is that I want to have something to do that’s important. So this is my way of making sure you have plenty of new things to learn. I’ve been telling my industry colleagues to stop whining about having nothing to do – just open a bottle of wine and find something worthwhile to put your energy into, even if you don’t get paid for it. Think of it as “information barter,” where you teach someone something you know, and they teach someone else something they know, etc. It’s the circle of knowledge.

So here’s all you need to join in the fun. While I’ll probably create a more complete way of notifying you all when my new Webinars come out each week, for now all you have to do is subscribe to my RVelectricity channel on YouTube, and you’ll get an advance notification of exactly what day and time my next RVelectricity Webinar will be, along with being able to watch past Webinar episodes anytime and anywhere you want. And please share this with all of your RV groups and friends. I think that everyone needs this training, so that’s how you can help. Just spread the word this is starting in a few weeks and we’ll launch it like a rocket.

With that in mind, here’s the first Webinar experiment I did back in May of 2019 which worked pretty well. Click on the screen shot to watch it and please subscribe to my RVelectricity channel.

While this Webinar was nearly an hour long, my plan is to produce my new Webinars in 20-minute segments with the Q&A moved to the end of the session. That will let me do a smoother job of presenting my prepared material, but still pay attention to the questions you message me from YouTube Live.

So take another look at my first attempt on generator usage. And if you have any topics you would like to see discussed, please note them in the comments below. If all goes well I’ll do at least one of these a week, maybe more. And as noted earlier, everything will be recorded and saved on YouTube so you can check in and watch it anytime you want.

Finally, please take care of each other (at a distance) and let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

