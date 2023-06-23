National Parks seek input of e-bike impact on its lands

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced an open comment period for members of the public and local, state, tribal and federal agencies to provide feedback on a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) that evaluates the potential national-level impacts of electric bicycle (e-bike) use in national parks. The comment period is from June 21 to July 21, 2023.

E-bikes can have many benefits for parks and visitors including making travel easier, expanding access for those with physical limitations, and providing healthy recreation opportunities.

At the same time, the NPS must manage this emerging form of access and recreation, like others that occur in park areas, in a manner that protects park resources, values, and visitors. The PEA evaluates potential impacts to natural and cultural resources, and visitor use and experience, and wildlife.

Currently, NPS regulations authorize park superintendents to allow e-bikes, where appropriate, on roads and trails where traditional bicycles are allowed. Public lands designated by Congress as “wilderness areas” remain off-limits to both traditional bicycles and e-bikes. The NPS is conducting the PEA consistent with court direction to complete an analysis consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The easiest way to comment or provide feedback is to visit parkplanning.nps.gov/e-bikes.

##RVT1110b