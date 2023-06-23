Washington state’s Hurricane Ridge to reopen June 27

Olympic National Park will reopen the Hurricane Ridge area on June 27 after a fire destroyed the historic Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge on May 7. Parking spaces will be limited and there will not be any indoor spaces to protect visitors from inclement weather. Portable toilets will be available.

“We are excited to reopen this area to visitors and are committed to restoring permanent visitor services in the future,” said Superintendent Sula Jacobs. “We are also thankful for the public’s understanding. Our commitment is the safety of our visitors.”

Access to Hurricane Ridge Road will be limited from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Due to restroom capacity, the daily limit is 315 vehicles with the parking area supporting 175 vehicles at a time. Once capacity is reached for the day, the road will close to private vehicles. The park will monitor the entry system and make adjustments as needed, including to daily vehicle capacity. Additional details and future updates can be found on the park website: Hurricane Ridge – Post-Fire – Olympic National Park.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Clallam Transit Shuttle to avoid long lines at the Heart O’ the Hills entrance station. The shuttle will operate several runs a day. A detailed schedule is available at clallamtransit.com/hurricaneridge. This shuttle will operate even if the road closes to private vehicles.

Weather can be unpredictable at Hurricane Ridge. Visitors should check the weather forecast before traveling because indoor warming spaces and drinking water will not be available at the site.

Hurricane Hill Road, a 1.5-mile road beyond the Hurricane Ridge parking area, will be open. Portable toilets will be available at picnic areas A and B.

Obstruction Point Road will not be fully open June 27. It should fully open soon after. Visitors should be prepared for an 8-mile gravel, narrow, winding mountain road, with some steep drop-offs. Trails from Obstruction Point Road may still be snow covered. Wilderness users can obtain permits for overnight camping from Obstruction Point via recreation.gov or in-person at the Wilderness Information Center in Port Angeles.

Cyclists can use Hurricane Ridge Road once it reopens to the public. Portable toilets will be available at mileposts 9 and 12.

Additional road closures are likely once the investigation is complete and the clean-up process begins. The exact dates for the full closures will be announced when they are known.

The fire remains under investigation. The day lodge area is fenced and closed to the public for safety.

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge was a two-story, 12,201 square foot, historic structure built in 1952. It was closed to visitors and undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project at the time of the fire.

Visitors are encouraged to check nps.gov/olym for any changes in the status of the road and other facilities.

