New York State Parks now taking camping reservations

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is now accepting camping reservations at state parks. The earliest reservation window for check-ins and arrivals is June 22, with campground density restrictions and social distancing measures in place.

Because camping capacity is limited, all visitors must make reservations in advance by calling 1 (800) 456-CAMP or by going online. Reservations for cabins, cottages are campsites for tents, trailers, RVs, cabins and yurts will likely fill quickly.

The Parks Department also instructs campers to follow regular State Parks rules in addition to wearing a face covering to keep campgrounds, parks, and beaches safe and open. Violators may be evicted without a refund if they do not follow instructions.

Park Police and staff — ”social distancing ambassadors” — will monitor campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns and boardwalks for campers not following social distancing and crowd control measures. Campers will also be screened for COVID-19 when they check-in.

Campers at individual sites must be household members