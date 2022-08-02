Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 42

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022



RVing Basics

I like the idea of boondocking but I wonder how I would get along without being able to plug in my electrical appliances.

A generator, of course, will allow you to use all the electrical appliances you’d use at home. A very inexpensive alternative, however, is to buy a small power inverter, which plugs into a 12-volt socket (cigarette lighter) and will convert your onboard 12-volt power into household current. You won’t be able to run major appliances with a small inverter, but they provide enough juice for TVs, battery chargers, computers and other low-power devices. You can buy these at Walmart or Amazon.

Serious boondockers outfit their RVs with solar panels, additional deep cycle batteries and more powerful, permanently installed inverters. If they watch their power usage (as well as water) they can stay in one place for weeks at a time without ever hooking up. Of course, in the dead of winter when the sun doesn’t shine much, they won’t have much power to work with.

Is it okay to smoke in campgrounds?

We’ve never seen “no smoking” signs, but there could be a few campgrounds out there that ban the practice.

What about alcohol?

A sign at a campground or RV park may warn “No alcohol,” but we don’t interpret that to mean it’s prohibited inside your RV. It’s probably meant to keep campers from partying outside.

Quick Tips

Can you reach necessities when slides are in?

When the slides are in (drive-ready), this is a good time to check to see if you can reach the necessities that may be obstructed when they’re in. Can you get a jacket or umbrella out of the closet? Can you reach the pet food? Plan where things are stored so you can adjust as needed before it becomes a problem — on that occasion when a slide will not operate or you are simply parked too close to an object and cannot put out the slide. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Save money if you need or want to replace some RV furniture

Is some of your RV furniture getting along toward retirement? Buying new RV furniture can be nearly as costly as buying it for the sticks-and-bricks home — at times even more so. Don’t despair: Call around to a few RV dealers. You may find that some folks, on taking possession of a new RV, wanted to “upgrade” their stuff and dealers may have “trade out” furniture in stock for a lot less than “new” prices.

Easily keep your shower clean

Want to clean your shower easily and keep down the buildup of minerals or (gag!) mold and mildew? As soon as you’ve completed your shower, wipe down the walls with an auto chamois or a microfiber towel.

Leveling your RV with your phone

In addition to our tip below about putting a marble or ball on your table or countertop to see if your RV is level, we received this from William P.: “I have an app on my Samsung phone called SwissArmyKnife that has a level as part of the tools. I just lay it on the counter or floor near the fridge and it shows me how much off the RV is and in what direction. I have tested it using a regular carpenter’s level and it is right on. Easy to use and does not add to that box of tools that takes up so much room!” Thanks, William!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Read all you can, talk to as many people as you can and join Escapees.” — Marilyn Bintz

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

Random RV Thought

One way to see if your RV is level is to place a marble, golf ball or another round object on your dinette table or kitchen countertop. Watch which direction it rolls and see where your RV is the lowest. Of course, we’re assuming your table is level.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

