Newmar recalls motorhomes for potential propane leaks

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2022 Mountain Aire, Dutch Star, Ventana, 2021-2023 Bay Star, Canyon Star and 2022-2023 Kountry Star and Bay Star Sport motorhomes. The service valves on the LPG tanks may have been improperly connected which can lead to a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury, not to mention property damage. As many as 617 RVs may be affected by this problem and involved in the recall which was issued August 4, 2022.

What’s next?

Dealers will inspect and replace the service valves, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 3, 2022. Owners who seek more information may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Additional information

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Here are the motorhomes involved in the recall

