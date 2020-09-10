Newmar RV recalling motorhomes for instrument panel defect

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Essex and New Aire, 2019 Dutch Star, London Aire, Mountain Aire, and Ventana motorhomes. The instrument panel brightness cannot be adjusted, possibly causing glare when driving at night. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, “Control and Displays.”

Glare can reduce the driver’s visibility of the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will update the software and processor, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 25, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

