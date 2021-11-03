Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Newmar RV recalls some motorhomes. Power steering could fail

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Essex, and 2020-2022 King Aire and London Aire motorhomes. A machining defect may cause pressure to build in the power steering pump and break the shaft seal, resulting in a loss of power steering assist to the RV.

A loss of power steering assist increases the risk of a crash and injury.

On behalf of Newmar Corporation, Shyft Group will inspect the pump serial number, and replace the power steering pump if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 18, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

