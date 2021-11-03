RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Issue 1723

Today’s thought

“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion.” ―Rumi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

Basic RV etiquette that isn’t always talked about, but makes all the difference

By Gail Marsh

We all learned the “magic words” as a kid. Do you want a piece of pie? What are the magic words? “Please” and “thank you.” “Magic words” and other proper manners were taught to most of us as we grew up. In the spirit of “never stop learning new things,” I recently learned a few rules of etiquette about RVing that I hadn’t known before. Here they are. (Please. Add to my list. Thank you!)



Yesterday's tip of the day: This affordable, effective device will track your RV or other items if stolen

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Grand Design Solitude 380FL. As he reports, “I will say this is a very-well-thought-out fifth wheel with a lot of details that just show that someone’s paying attention.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 28FK?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ and Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I insulate my shower skylight?

Dear Dave,

The shower skylight in our RV lets in a lot of light and heat in the summer and a lot of cold in the winter. I would like to install a reflective insulation between the two plastic domes. Will this cause any problem? Thank you. —Roger Ewing

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: Why am I not getting 120-volt power to the water heater?

Video: Take a virtual drive in stunning Zion National Park

Feeling cooped up in these Pandemic times? Here’s something that will lift your spirits and, good or bad, make you yearn to pack up your RV and hit the road – in this case to magnificent Zion National Park. Check out this gorgeous 23-minute video by RVtravel.com reader Mike Fousie.

Yesterday's featured article: Use the NADA Guide when buying a used RV

Reader poll

Do you know how to use a sewing machine?

Sew us a shirt and tell us here! (Just kidding, you don’t have to sew us a shirt… but it would be nice of you!)

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

No faucet sprayer? Try this

RVs in the low/medium-priced range may not have any type of flexible sprayer on the kitchen sink. Replacing the faucet with a unit that contains a sprayer built into the faucet head is an excellent method for solving the sprayer issue. Purchase one at your local hardware. Since the fittings are standard (like a house) it’s an easy replacement. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Leslie Pederson

2017 VanLeigh Vilano 375FL



“I love how the spaces are divided up a bit and have separate rooms. The laundry is easy to use and the bathroom is large with double sinks. I love all the space in our bedroom.”

Website of the day

How the Bigfoot Legend Began

We all know and love Mr. Squatch, but do you know the history behind his famous story? The History Channel tells you everything you need to know (and you don’t have to search for it!).

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is a big dill! For someone who likes these, this might make a great stocking stuffer… or a sandwich stuffer…

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Readers say THIS is the worst kind of road to drive. We offer tips

• Tire pressure gauges lose accuracy over time. Here’s how to check them

• An important guide to getting medical help while on the road

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Joe Wraps

by David Henson from Iuka, IL

Sloppy Joes just got a facelift with this easy dinner recipe. We loved the creative twist on Sloppy Joes. The sauce is delicious mixed with chopped chicken. Placing the filling in a wrap with cheese and grilling creates a tasty sandwich. The sandwich press makes the wrap crunchy and the inside cheesy. Make sure to serve these hot. They’re so good!

This might just be our new favorite recipe… get it here!

See yesterday's recipe: Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs

Trivia

The busiest airport in the world (yup, the entire world) is Atlanta, Georgia. You’d think it would be another airport in a large city, such as New York or London, but nope. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is passenger-for-passenger the busiest airport in the world and has been since 1998. Direct flights from the seven-million-square-foot airport reach all of North America, all of Central America, most of South America, most of Western Europe and parts of Africa, South Korea, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

*What is the top-grossing holiday film of all time? We told you in yesterday's trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sherman has been camping with us since he was about 4 1/2 months and is now five years. His likes are hiking in the woods and, most of all, the beach. His dislikes are curvy roads and the wheels going over the rumble strips. That is when he parks himself on my lap.” —Leslie Schofield

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

By far the coolest bottle opener for RVers!

Look at this adorable vintage trailer bottle opener! You’d be the star of the campground if you opened everyone’s beer or soda with it! It’s a magnet, so you can always find it on your fridge, and it comes in two colors. It would make a great gift too! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

