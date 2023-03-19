Saturday, March 18, 2023

OMG! This RV is for camping? Really?

By Chuck Woodbury
That RV you see right above these words, guess what is it — motorhome, trailer, fifth wheel?

Nope. None of those. It’s a truck camper! Do you believe it?

This is the 2023 Denali 3S made by Rugged Mountain RV. It has an 80-gallon fresh tank, a 77-gallon gray tank, a 35-gallon black tank, and a 6-gallon water heater. It has three slide-outs, heated floors, solar panels up the wazoo and a king-size bed. Now that’s roughing it, partner!

Let me be honest. This rig is nicer than 90% if the houses and apartments I lived in until I got financially solvent a couple of decades ago. Come on, really? A truck camper? It even has a fireplace in the kitchen’s island. How unbelievably cool is that? Or stupid, depending on your perspective.

Is this “camping”?

Let’s pause and consider the word “camping.” When you camp, isn’t there some degree of “roughing it” involved? I don’t know about you, but if I were traveling in this, I don’t think I could say with a straight face that I was “roughing it.”

This entire camper from front to back is less than 13 feet long. It’s a marvel of engineering if you define “marvel of engineering” as creating a recreational vehicle that tosses in every conceivable human creature comfort onto the back of a pickup truck!

The bad news, though, is there is no dishwasher, washer-dryer, built-in trash compactor, wine cooler or garbage disposal. Watch for those in later models.

Luxury living on the back of a pickup truck

Okay. I am being a smart ass. Maybe just an old fart! I think, yes, this RV is real pretty, and, frankly, I could live in it just fine. But, for weekend camping — getting out in the wilds of America, beneath the pines with the squirrels and black bears — this is like using a AK-47 to hunt for quail.

You can pick up a basic model for about $74,900, or add on a bunch of stuff like in this model and take it home for $125,000.

You can learn more about this luxury RV at Truck Camper Magazine, which is where I discovered it.

