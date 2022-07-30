Operating an RV park: Rain, rain, go away! But our weekends are booked solid!

By Machelle James

I never thought I would complain about the weather, but the rain this past week has been horrendous! We had 4.5 inches of rain in 4 days! The roads are saturated, the gravel has begun to erode away and we have lakes of water all over the Campground!

You all know how much I hate weeds. Well, with all this water, they grew a foot over this past week alone! We have been looking for a good, used, riding lawn mower for months. As luck would have it, we found one for sale from our very own Fire Chief. Since we know him and we know how clean and organized fire fighters are, we knew this machine was well-kept. We were not disappointed.

AJ hadn’t even had an opportunity to use it as the rain wouldn’t let up—until today at noon. Let’s just say we are both HAPPY CAMPERS, as we both took turns using it. It turns on a dime and this is SO much easier than trying to use a weed eater on 15 acres! I kind of enjoyed it, too. It was very satisfying watching the weeds being whacked away. The front of the property is cleaned up again and it looks brand-new.

We’re busier than ever!

Some good news for this week is that we have been sold out for a third weekend in a row, and the weekdays are at 75% full. So word has definitely gotten out about us! We couldn’t be happier. We’re busier than ever, too. With the phone ringing, people wanting to live here, people just stopping in to see if we have a space, to every scenario in between—it is truly busy. I have a sneaky feeling we will hire some part-time help for next season.

Our electrical panels have been holding up great, and so have our culverts and drainage pipes. We had the correct engineering to hold all the rain and push it to the back of the property. It worked really well and flowed super-fast. That was the first time we saw the water that high!

I have to admit that I threw my back out tonight and I’m not feeling my best, so I have to cut my writing short. But it’s my Birthday next week and I will celebrating starting this weekend with visiting friends. (As long as I can still move around, anyway!)

Happy Camping and Thank You for following our Campground Journey! See You in the Trees, and please leave a comment!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Read previous articles here.

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them at their website, or on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park, or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

##RVT1063