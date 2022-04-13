Some Oregon Forest Service campgrounds won’t open until summer

Seven Oregon campgrounds administered by the U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are temporarily unavailable and may not be available until mid summer. The concessionaire’s special use permit is undergoing its renewal process and is not yet complete. People who have reservations are entitled to a refund, if desired, or they can wait in hope of the permit being renewed before their reservation date.

“Due to administrative reasons related to issuing a new special use permit for operating these recreation sites, reservations are not being accepted for the following campgrounds through the end of July,” the USFS said in a statement.

The campgrounds affected are:

Union Creek Campground

Farewell Bend Campground

Fish Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Doe Point Campground & Day Use Area

North Fork Campground

Whiskey Springs Campground & Day Use Area

Fourbit Ford Campground

For those who have made reservations, full refunds will be issued if the site does not reopen by their reservation date.

##RVT1048b