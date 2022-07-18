Sunday, July 17, 2022

Paging George Jetson: Touring the world’s most futuristic RV

By Video Editor
World's most futuristic RV

By Cheri Sicard
Get ready to tour the world’s most futuristic RV!

After watching the video below, you may ask yourself if this amazing vehicle is a Sci-Fi RV or a reality.

This luxurious futuristic motorhome is real. But it’s not cheap.

If money is no object, you can travel in sleek futuristic RV style accompanied by every conceivable luxury you have ever dreamed of. And likely a few more that you’ve never even considered were possible in an RV.

For the rest of us, with its million-dollar-plus price tag, this futuristic motorhome will remain relegated to the land of dreams. But it sure is fun to dream.

This futuristic RV, the Dembell Motorhome Model M, has some amazing features and benefits (and let’s be honest, for that price tag, it should!):

  • 8 liter, 80 horsepower, V12 engine on a Mercedes Actos chassis
  • 5 mpg diesel fuel efficiency, despite weighing 26 tons
  • An on-board garage that carries a matching Smart Car
  • Sleek, stylish, futuristic design inside and out
  • 4 solar panels each 320-watts, plus 800-amp lithium battery storage
  • Even the accessories – dishes, espresso cups, and folding chairs, are styled and branded
  • Of course, there is a dishwasher and laundry
  • And much, much, much more!

Check out the world’s most futuristic RV and start dreaming!

More RV videos here.

