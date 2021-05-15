Proposed new park regulations to accommodate more people

By Gail Marsh

As more and more people discover the joys of camping, some state and local parks have made policy changes that will go into effect this summer. Take, for example, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation. They are cracking down on overcrowding in several of their most popular state parks. And Pennsylvania is not alone. Many other states are taking preemptive steps, as well. Officials hope that new regulations (with enforcement) will improve the camping experience for everyone.

Responding to more visitors with proposed new park regulations

Here are some ideas that state and local parks are considering and/or implementing:

Placement of additional signage throughout the parks as reminders of park rules and regulations

Consistent enforcement of park capacity limits

Placement of additional portable toilets throughout the parks

Additional dumpsters provided (to handle the increase in trash)

Distribution of trash/recycle bags to park visitors (to encourage responsible disposal/recycling efforts)

Additional staff added for crowd control and enforcement of park rules

Implementation of occasional park closures to allow for park habitat restoration and reduction of negative environmental impact

Eliminating all parking on vulnerable grassy areas

Requiring large group gatherings (more than 25 folks) to secure written preapproval from the Park Ranger

