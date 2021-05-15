Triple E recalls some RVs: Some wires may be damaged

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Unity U24FX, U24Rl, U24MB, U24CB, U24TB, U24IB, 2020-2021 Wonder W24MB, W24FTB, W24RTB, and 2020 Serenity S24CB recreational vehicles. The potential number of units affected is 1,006. The auto generator start remote harness wires may be damaged by the generator fan.

Damaged wires may cause an electrical shock, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will bundle the wires with nylon ties, free of charge. Owner notification letters were expected to be mailed May 10, 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9927-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

