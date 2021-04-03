Do you buy Peeps at Easter?

By Chuck Woodbury

I do not have much of a sweet tooth, except in the weeks leading up to Easter. Maybe it’s because the little Peep bunnies and chicks are everywhere you look on store shelves. I am a sucker when I see them. There is no choice about whether to buy them or not. The only choice is whether to buy a small pack or a jumbo pack. It often depends on how hungry I am. If I ate Peeps year-round, I would put on at least 25 pounds.

Did you know 2 billion Peeps are made each year? And what color do you think is the most popular, pink or yellow? If you watch the video below you will learn the answer.

Don’t think badly of me for this, but I will admit that I bite off the heads first. It’s not regression to my inner caveman. It’s just the way I do it. It’s like shaving: I always start on the right side of my face. In the last ten years of Peep eating, I have bitten the head off first about 97 percent of the time, bunnies or chicks, it doesn’t matter. Figure plus or minus 2 percent on that figure.

After answering the survey, be sure to watch the short video.

And now watch the video. It’s not much longer than a minute. But be warned: It could make you crave a Peep!