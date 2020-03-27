Can your pets get, or give you, COVID-19?

While public health officials don’t know the exact source of COVID-19, they’re working hard to try and figure it out. What they do know, though, is that the first infections were linked to a live animal market in Wuhan, China. So if a human got the virus from an animal, why haven’t other animals continued to spread the virus to more humans? As we know, the virus quickly mutated and is now spread person-to-person.

Can your furry or feathered pet companion give you coronavirus? Can they get the virus themselves? At this time, no. There is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 and the CDC says they have not received any reports of pets (or other animals) becoming sick with COVID-19.

However, because COVID-19 was spread from animal to human initially, the CDC warns that you should still restrict contact with your pets and other animals if you become sick, or suspect that you are sick, with COVID-19. Until more information is known about the virus, it is a good idea to stay safe around your pets.

If you do become sick, the CDC recommends that another member of your household take care of your pet in a separate area. They say that you should avoid petting, snuggling, being licked by or sharing food with your pet. If you must be around your pet while you are sick, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before and after interactions.

You can find more information on the CDC website here.

