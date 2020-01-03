Use Google Photos to make movies of your travels – much better than pictures!

Do you ever use your smartphone to take videos? … on purpose? 🙂

You should! These smartphone cameras are excellent video cameras. Just take 20 seconds of video occasionally and you’ll be glad you did. Then you can put together cool little movies with just a couple of clicks using Google Photos. The steps below are the same whether you use an Android or an iPhone. The key is to use the Google Photos app.

Select the photos and video clips you want included in your movie. Click the + in the upper right and choose Movie. Google Photos will automatically add music. That’s it! Tap Save and you’re done. Optionally, you can edit the movie.

Here’s one I made of our travels from the west coast of California to Tennessee. Isn’t it more fun that just looking at pictures?

To learn more on how this is done, watch this video:

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She is also recognized by Google as a product expert for Google Photos. Chris and her husband, Jim, have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.