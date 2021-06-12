Friday, June 11, 2021
Friday, June 11, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Reviews
RV Reviews

The cutest RV in the world? It’s gotta be a contender!

By RV Travel
0

The staff of RVtravel.com has voted. And the final tally showed that we all wanted to own this RV, which just so happens to be for sale! Is this about the cutest rig you have ever seen? It turns out there were fewer than 1,000 of them made, but that was a long time ago. Our staff decided we we would pool our money to buy this as our staff vehicle, to take turns using on weekends! We know we’ll make a lot of friends at the campgrounds we’d visit who would want to know more about this pint-sized beauty!

We also thought this would be pretty cool to enter into parades for a little publicity!

The Volkswagen Split Window Jurgen Camper/Motorhome Bus was built in South Africa about 1975, converted from a 1961 VW bus. It’s no speed demon, for sure. Its 2.0-liter flat-four engine develops 70 horsepower, so this is definitely means you’ll be stuck in the slow down heading up hills.

Inside, it’s cute as can be and even manages to squeeze in a double bed. Watch the video to get a better idea about what this is all about. Listen to the purr of that VW engine!

Oh, if you want to buy it, or learn more, it’s on eBay for $93,000. If you want to see it in person, it’s in Miami.

 

 

Previous articleCampground Crowding: A helpful tip to reserve spots: “Schedule backward”
Next articleDid you meet your current spouse or partner online?

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,088FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.