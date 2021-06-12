The cutest RV in the world? It’s gotta be a contender!

The staff of RVtravel.com has voted. And the final tally showed that we all wanted to own this RV, which just so happens to be for sale! Is this about the cutest rig you have ever seen? It turns out there were fewer than 1,000 of them made, but that was a long time ago. Our staff decided we we would pool our money to buy this as our staff vehicle, to take turns using on weekends! We know we’ll make a lot of friends at the campgrounds we’d visit who would want to know more about this pint-sized beauty!

We also thought this would be pretty cool to enter into parades for a little publicity!

The Volkswagen Split Window Jurgen Camper/Motorhome Bus was built in South Africa about 1975, converted from a 1961 VW bus. It’s no speed demon, for sure. Its 2.0-liter flat-four engine develops 70 horsepower, so this is definitely means you’ll be stuck in the slow down heading up hills.

Inside, it’s cute as can be and even manages to squeeze in a double bed. Watch the video to get a better idea about what this is all about. Listen to the purr of that VW engine!

Oh, if you want to buy it, or learn more, it’s on eBay for $93,000. If you want to see it in person, it’s in Miami.