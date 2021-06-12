Friday, June 11, 2021
Did you meet your current spouse or partner online?

By RV Travel
Typical RVers displaying affection on the beach right out the door of their RV at a typical RV park.

Did you meet your current husband, wife or partner the old-fashioned way – in person? Or did you first lay eyes on them on a computer screen, tablet or smartphone?

Did someone fix you up with a blind date – maybe with the cute single RVer at the end of Loop C? Or were you feeling a little lonely one evening and signed up for Match.com or another online dating service, and then, a few days later, laid your your eyes on the most gorgeous human being to ever grace a Sunday evening Bingo game at the RV park?

As always, our curious editors and readers would like to know. So did you meet the old-fashioned way or fall in love (or lust) over a bunch of perfectly arranged pixels on an electronic device?

Please leave a comment if you met online. We want to hear all about your first date (well, not necessarily everything if the relationship began quickly) and how it’s going. Are you glad you reached out in this way?

