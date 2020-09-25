Pleasure Way recalls some motorhomes for fire risk

Pleasure Way Industries Ltd. (Pleasure Way) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Tofino motorhomes. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 18 volts, causing damage to the circuit board. A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire.
Remedy
Pleasure Way has notified owners, and dealers will install an over voltage protection device that cuts off voltage to the circuit board. The recall began September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Pleasure Way customer service at 1-800-364-0189.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
