RVtravel.com podcast #22, August 27, 2021

Episode #22

Ghosts will get your campsite! Recall, dealing with bad neighbors and helping a fellow RVer DIY

Phantom reservations and “no vacancy” outrage! In this episode we take on technological hurdles to getting a campground reservation. RVtravel.com senior writer Mike Gast outlines the evils of “bots” and automated reservation-stealers and offers a few workarounds.

Also, recalls, work on the road, industry news, and what’s on your minds and where you’re going from our social media. Plus, the results of our survey question: Have you ever moved due to a bad neighbor? … and your creative solutions.

Here’s the lineup:

[2:00] Scott answers a question about a campground, and helps you help a reader with winter DIY project suggestions.

[3:13] The survey question: Have you ever moved from your campsite because of a bad neighbor? Answer at the end of the podcast! A clearinghouse for on-the-road work from Escapees RV Club.

[5:20] Mike Gast of RVTravel.com addresses aggravating technological barriers that drive us nuts when we’re trying to make an RV park or campground reservation. We start with “phantom reservations” – what they are, and how to beat the tech-geeks at their own game.

[19:00] “Bots” are the bane of RV travelers when they scrape up all the campground reservations in a matter of seconds. Mike explains how they work and why we still have hope if we go “old school.”

[36:51]News: A Newmar recall of 2,000 motorhomes … RV dealers less optimistic than last quarter but still “positive” about long-term sales potential.

[38:28] Your answers and the results to the survey question, “Have you ever moved due to a bad neighbor?” Readers offer creative solutions to loud families and bad bikers.

