RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 27, 2021

Today’s thought

“If you want something you can have it, but only if you want everything that goes with it, including all the hard work and the despair, and only if you’re willing to risk failure.” ―Philip Pullman

On this day in history: 1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, leading to the world’s first commercially successful oil well.

Tip of the Day

RV dog park etiquette: The woofin’ do’s and the woofin’ don’ts

Lots of folks travel with their dogs. Many RV campgrounds have taken note and are busily making pet accommodations, like dog parks. It’s proving to be a great investment because dog owners love letting their dogs safely run off-leash. Happy dogs mean happy campers.

If you are lucky enough to camp in a park offering this amenity, there are rules to follow. These rules might not always be posted, but for your pet’s safety (as well as your own) it’s important to know and follow some basic dog park etiquette guidelines. Here are some things to consider…

Yesterday's tip of the day: Moisture under bed mattress not good. A solution

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FBS Travel Trailer. Tony also tells you how he evaluates RVs (part 2) and compares this trailer to yesterday’s Grand Design Imagine XLS. Read his review and explanation here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Grand Design Imagine XLS 22MLE and part 1 of his explanation of how he evaluates RVs? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Run your RV's A/C with only normal household power.

On a sizzling hot day, you’ll thank your lucky stars you have this! Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Water is seeping into freshwater tank when hooked up to city water. Why?

Dear Dave,

“I have a Starcraft Autumn Ridge trailer. When I hook up to city water at an RV park or campsite to run my shower, toilet, etc., it all works good. However, water has been flowing into my fresh water tank at the same time. Can’t figure out why. Have not done anything different.” —Jere

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does water leak into camper from TV antenna?

WOOD you own this 1920s motorhome? You’d sleep like a LOG!

This Douglas fir log motorhome was built in 1920 near Seattle, Washington. It was built out of a single Douglas fir log on a 1920s 3-ton Dodge Brothers chassis. Check it out!

Yesterday's featured article: 6 books to read during the pandemic to really freak yourself out

Reader poll

Did you have an imaginary friend as a child?

Try and remember their name then tell us here.

This is the first time we’re seeing something like this and our jaw dropped – it was practically designed with RVs in mind! Check it out.

Quick Tip

Keep your tires balanced

“Balance your tires. Uneven wear, once it is severe, can’t be stopped by balancing. Replace worn tires before starting a long trip. You don’t need the aggravation of replacing one on the road.” —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Mel Jones

2015 Winnebago Forza

“We live in our motorhome full-time. We sold our house and travel wherever we want. Everything is paid for so we can do and go wherever we want. The RV lifestyle is fit for us and we feel free and unencumbered by stuff. This country has so much to offer and we want to be there to experience all we can while we can.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

First Gas Pump and Service Station

This is an article and not a website but it’s incredibly interesting! Read about the history of the gas pump, all the way back to the 1880s when a device in Indiana began dispensing kerosene…

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Citrus and Garlic Pork Chops

by Claudine Tijerina from Lemont, IL

Wow, these boneless pork chops are extremely easy to prepare and delicious. The lemon pepper gives the pork chops a nice little kick of spice and citrus zest. Garlic and basil add an Italian flair and flavor. They grill up in no time and turn out nice and juicy. Simple dinner in a snap!

Pork chop? More like pork yeah! Get the recipe.

See yesterday's yummy recipe: Awesome Skirt Steak With Coffee Rub & Tomatoes

Cute vintage LED lanterns look like the real deal!

You’ll fool everyone with these LED lanterns – they look like real old lanterns! These remote-controlled vintage-looking lanterns have flickering lights with two modes. It comes with a hook so you can hang it at the campsite and it’s lightweight and portable. You can buy them as either battery-powered or solar-powered. Learn more or order.

Trivia

On January 16, 1942, actress Carol Lombard – Mrs. Clark Gable – was flying home from a successful war bond selling tour when the DC-3 airliner crashed into a mountain near Las Vegas, killing all 22 passengers aboard including Lombard. She was later declared the first war-related American female casualty of World War II.

*Why are Converse shoes classified as slippers and not as shoes? It’s pretty interesting. We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jackson is one of our rescue dogs that loves to go camping with us. Many mornings when camping, I have awakened to him staring at me as if to say ‘Let’s GO!’ He never does that at home.” —Richard Mantz

Leave here with a laugh

It’s inappropriate to make a “dad joke” if you’re not a dad. It’s a faux pa!

