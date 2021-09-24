RVtravel.com podcast #26, September 24, 2021

Episode #26

Tear it out, fix it up … “RV with Tito” shares his personal upgrades plus Spartan recall, fuel mileage data and find a vacancy with this new service

Home improvement … on wheels! Brian Pursel of “RV with Tito” shares some of his top upgrades from solar to plumbing, suspension to seating. News you can use, industry info, and your thoughts on going without electricity all this week on the RVtravel.com podcast.

[3:15] News: A service that will notify you when a campsite becomes available … who’s buying RVs these days, and where they go with them.

[6:30] Brian Pursel of YouTube’s “RV with Tito” starts by telling us about some of his favorite boondocking destinations, then shares some of his favorite upgrades, DIY projects, and advice on doing them. From living area “remodels,” to electrical improvements, sewer hose storage to suspension systems, Brian has done them all, and these are his top recommendations.

[44:05] Brian shares his list of essential tools we probably don’t carry but should.

[48:50] Recall! Spartan owners beware. Fuel mileage leaders for 2021. RVTravel.com survey: “How long can you comfortably go without plugging into electricity?” and your comments and suggestions.

