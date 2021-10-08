Friday, October 8, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomePodcasts
Podcasts

RVtravel.com podcast #27, October 8, 2021

By Scott Linden
0

Episode #27

Is the ”RV shortage” pure propaganda? Save your life with electrical system precautions.

Save your life with Mike Sokol’s hard-won advice and horror stories about RV electrical systems. Who’s fooling whom when it comes to the national RV inventory … an on-the-ground report from the nation’s biggest RV show and dealer lots.

See full description of the podcast below.

OUR SPONSORS
The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by campgroundviews.comClear20 water filters, and Teardrop Shop, which offers many great accessories for smaller trailers.

In this episode:

Electricity guru Mike Sokol scares the beejesus out of us with the fatal risks in some RV park pedestals (he recommends one simple tool that might save your life), how we might inadvertently destroy water heaters and electrical systems, and how to correctly retrofit your rig with lithium batteries so your investment doesn’t go up in smoke. Plus a few winterizing tips that will make your spring startup a little easier and a sneak peek at the new Geo Pro “smart” travel trailer from Rockwood.

This podcast is also available on these popular platforms:
Apple Podcasts • Spotify •  PodbeanAmazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM  • Listen NotesiHeartRadio 

 →  LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

If you have ideas for Scott, from must-see destinations to quirky roadside attractions, tips and advice, call 541-382-1726 or drop a line using the form below.

Leave a message for Scott here or comment below

Please enter your email, so we can follow up with you. This information stays private with us.

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 115

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,597FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.