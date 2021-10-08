RVtravel.com podcast #27, October 8, 2021

Episode #27

Is the ”RV shortage” pure propaganda? Save your life with electrical system precautions.

Save your life with Mike Sokol’s hard-won advice and horror stories about RV electrical systems. Who’s fooling whom when it comes to the national RV inventory … an on-the-ground report from the nation’s biggest RV show and dealer lots.

In this episode:

Electricity guru Mike Sokol scares the beejesus out of us with the fatal risks in some RV park pedestals (he recommends one simple tool that might save your life), how we might inadvertently destroy water heaters and electrical systems, and how to correctly retrofit your rig with lithium batteries so your investment doesn’t go up in smoke. Plus a few winterizing tips that will make your spring startup a little easier and a sneak peek at the new Geo Pro “smart” travel trailer from Rockwood.

