RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 8, 2021

“Never apologize for burning too brightly or collapsing into yourself every night. That is how galaxies are made.” ―Tyler Kent White

(Road) Gators ahead!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Road gators. We’ve all seen them, and often had to dodge them. Those big old ugly chunks of tire tread lurking out there on the interstates and highways of the country. Mostly they just lay there, but sometimes, with a little nudge from a passing vehicle, they fly up in the air and do serious damage to body work and windshields. More often, the unfortunate driver who can’t avoid them hits them and suffers under-body damage, torn up tires of their own, even gashed fuel tanks.

So what's the best way to deal with an unexpected road gator? Find out here.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Heartland Torque 350 Toy Hauler. Tony writes, “When you’re in this range of fifth wheel toy haulers, you’re likely wanting space for some serious toys. This unit delivers with an 11’ 1” garage at the rear. It’s capable of hauling side-by-sides – thanks, in part, to the 101”-wide trailer body. But what really sets this floor plan apart is the way the living quarters are arranged.” Learn more and take a peek inside.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

The RV’s awning stitching leaks. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2016 Rockwood fifth wheel camper. The awning is one of the newer type with the shield that covers the awning when retracted – an improvement, I think. The problem is that the awning is two-piece. A seam runs the length of the awning about a foot off the camper wall. The needle holes leak when it rains and the drops fall off wherever. Is there a product that the seam can be sealed with so it doesn’t leak? Thank you. Keep up the good work. —Herbert

Read Dave's response.

Video: The Rolls-Royce of the future is INSANE

We… we… we don't even have words! Look at this thing! The Rolls-Royce of the future (from the year 2035, as the title states) is here, and it couldn't get any fancier. A custom luggage door, a projected red carpet (this part is really somethin'), a heated umbrella compartment in the door, a silk couch and a robot named Eleanor that drives you around? Sign us up! Now, if only they'd make one that could tow an RV… Check it out!

“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From John Steinbrenner

2018 Thor Wiindsport 29M

“We absolutely love the outdoor kitchen! At the time we purchased the RV, we weren’t sure the outdoor kitchen was necessary. That being said, as we look to upgrade to a larger Class A, the outdoor kitchen is a must.”

Our readers’ 10 favorite products from Amazon in September

The results are in, and we have a new list of the top 10 products you ordered at Amazon.com last month through our affiliate program (where we get a little commission). Most of the products made the list for the first time. Chances are you’ll find something here you think is pretty darn groovy! Check ’em out!

Apple Burritos

by Agnes Stroud from Goshen, AL

These apple burritos are an easy-to-make fall dessert. They’re a cross between a sopapilla and a mini apple pie. The combination of buttery tortillas mixed with tart and sweet apples is an explosion of flavors in your mouth.

Oh, these sound GOOD. Get the recipe.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World newspaper introduced the first crossword puzzle on Dec. 21, 1913 — a diamond-shaped puzzle created by an English journalist who called it a “word-cross.” It was later renamed a “crossword puzzle” and became a regular World feature. Other papers soon copied the idea.

“Rosie, our little Lynx Point Siamese, helping mom on a trip to Florida. She travels everywhere with us.” —Paul Grossmann

