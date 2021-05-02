RVtravel.com podcast #5, May 2, 2021

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment. Listen to the podcast below.

Freedom is the byword here this week, from overnight visits to wineries and ranches, to readers’ advice on a most critical issue … while maintaining a healthy relationship with your spouse afterward! RVTravel.com readers offer 99 tips on backing your rig into tight spots with humor and aplomb, while staying civil and keeping a smile on everyone’s face.

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, outlines his big expansion plans for the company, which helps you find overnight parking at unique destinations from breweries to museums. It might be your alternative to a Walmart parking lot on your next trip.

RVTravel.com founder Chuck Woodbury shares one of his favorite multi-day excursions to the Red Rock country of Utah … land of mystery and stunning scenery. RVTravel.com writer Janet Groene fills us in on practical travel tips for solo female RVers, planning your trips according to Nature’s calendar and all those upcoming holidays.

And finally, RVTravel.com readers chime in on the importance of music in their traveling lives … and why.

CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON

VIEW PREVIOUS PODCASTS

Our sponsor

This podcast is sponsored by SoftStartRV. This game-changing device enables an RV air conditioner to run in low power situations that were never possible before. Run on household current or with a small generator. Learn more or order at a special discount rate.