Good News: Things to smile about this week, May 2, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

“Courage is the ladder on which all the other virtues mount.” —Clare Boothe Luce

“Success has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It’s what you do for others.” —Danny Thomas

A quick-thinking neighbor with a ladder saved two children and two adults from a house fire in Toronto, Canada, last week. The children and adults were stranded on a second-floor balcony when the unidentified neighbor hoisted a ladder and brought them down. After the amazing rescue, the neighbor left and went to work.

13-year-old Kevin Manshadi raised more than $9,600 to get transportation for seniors to their vaccination site. He set up a GoFundMe site to raise the money and send people a voucher for a round-trip Uber ride in San Joaquin County, California.

Kevin’s father, Dr. Ramin Manshadi, a cardiologist, also stepped up when he noticed the inequities in providing vaccines to underserved communities. He participated in town halls and asked religious leaders to spread the word, and he volunteers at a local vaccine site to monitor patients’ reactions to the vaccine.

Kevin hopes to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a cardiologist someday. You can find the GoFundMe page here.

Good News for birds

“Fly silly sea bird. No dreams can possess you. No voices can blame you for the sun on your wings.” —Joni Mitchell

Two identical twins, Paula and Bridgette Powers, in Australia, have a long history of saving and comforting injured wildlife. Steve Irwin, an internationally famous wildlife rescuer, saw that in them when he saw them comforting an ill sea turtle. He recognized their intuition and connection with wildlife and encouraged their endeavors.

The twins had been forced by ill health to leave school at grade 10 and had an uncertain future. They knew then they had found their life’s work and began their own charity, Twinnies Pelican and Seabird rescue. They have saved thousands of birds with the end goal always to release them back to the wild.

They are known worldwide for their identical features, thinking alike, dressing alike and most of all speaking exactly the same at the same time. Experts have said that they are the most alike “Twinnies” in the world. Piers Morgan interviews them below and can’t stop laughing!

And, of course, we can’t end this week without some make-you-smile animal videos…

The good news is that these kittens know where to turn in a storm – mama hen.

