RV Travel Podcast #6, May 9, 2021

Host Scott Linden helps you get that rig road-ready for this season! Experts weigh in on everything from backing and towing to organizing the interior and exterior, and the “righter” way to deploy your power awning and extend the life of your batteries.

RVTravel.com writer Mark Polk of RV Education 101 helps us drive like a pro, and will alert us to some common goofs we make when hooking up and driving, including why your “pivot point” is so critical. Brian of “five2go” video fame will square away cupboards, closets and kids/grandkids, and share with us the one item he simply won’t leave home without. Josh the RV Nerd has learned some lessons the hard way from his Haylett RV service techs, so we don’t have to! The best news: one of them takes just “half a second.” Can’t beat it!

RV Advice group followers on Facebook debate the proposed Texas law prohibiting RV parking on public streets, and reveal their deepest, darkest secrets about the RV they hope to buy next.

Listen while you read RVTravel.com, download to your phone for that next trip, and please tell your friends about the most lively, entertaining and informative RV podcast you’ll find on the Internet.

