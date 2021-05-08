Good News: Things to smile about this week, May 9, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – ongoing pandemic, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

“The quiet mind is richer than a crown…” — Robert Greene

One unforeseen and positive outcome of the pandemic lockdown has been the unexpected quiet. The lockdown produced a global “hush” where animals started walking city streets, birds returned to their original habitats and the sounds of buses, cars, trains and people vanished. Researchers across Europe are looking at how noise pollution affects not just humans but birds, marine animals and even how crickets reproduce.

Cities across the world are developing “quiet zones” where the sounds are from nature and not machinery. Berlin is developing the city’s “quiet plan” to locate small areas of peacefulness and quiet across the city. Limerick, Ireland, is also developing a quiet space plan. Ecuador and Taiwan have already designated quiet parks. These quiet spaces are designated places to “hear your footsteps.”

“Those who love deeply never grow old. They may die of old age, but they die young.” —Benjamin Franklin

A 79-year-old man is going to school, beauty school, to learn to do his wife’s hair and makeup. The gentleman, wishing to remain anonymous, entered the beauty school in Alberta, Canada, asking to learn how to do what his wife could no longer do. He said that his wife’s appearance was important to her but because she was losing her eyesight she could no longer do her own hair and makeup. She kept burning herself with the curling iron so he came to learn how to do it for her. He asked for lessons on applying mascara, too, as that had become so difficult.

Carrie Hannah, the school’s director pointed out, “That’s what real love looks like.”

Benny + Linda = Forever

A museum recently posted a picture of a desk from 1965 with the carving “Benny and Linda” The picture was spotted and Benny had an update: “Yes, I carved that sitting in the auditorium of Central High School my freshman year before leaving for LaSalle. Linda and I are still together after having three wonderful girls and 50 years of marriage. Told my friends in fourth grade I was going to marry Linda and here we are heading for 51 years together on August 1. Smartest thing I ever did in my life was marry this kind and pretty lady.”

Cue: Awwww!

And finally a few of our favorite videos this week…

