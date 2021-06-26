Is your present RV your “dream come true” or maybe your “nightmare come true”? For most of us, it’s likely something in between, hopefully not even close to a “nightmare.”

Is your RV the perfect size, or too long or too short? Or maybe you wish you had another slide out. Or maybe you wish there was an extra two inches of headroom in the shower so you wouldn’t need to bend forward when you bathed? And why didn’t you buy an RV that had room for a washer/dryer? Those trips to the RV park laundry are getting old!!

Is your RV a travel trailer, but, darn, you should have bought a fifth wheel for some reason? Or maybe after 20 years of owning it, it’s time for a newer model.

And so we come to the poll question of the day. How happy are you with your present RV? Please leave a comment if you are not a happy camper and tell us why.