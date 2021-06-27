Do you feel a threat from wildfires where you live?

Do you feel threatened by wildfires where you live? Already this year, wildfires have erupted — and at a faster pace than ever before so early in the fire season — and homes have been destroyed. Do you fear your home is in danger?

Even places like western Washington, where the land is green year round and the forest floor blanketed with ferns, fires are starting … and growing. The big fires in southern Oregon last fall were a big surprise to many Northwest residents who assumed they were safe in the green belt, where rain was common, even in the summer.

So, to our question — Do you worry about wildfires where you live? Only respond if you live in a house or RV that can’t simply be hooked up and easily moved.

