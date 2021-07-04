How would you rate Camping World’s service and repair department?

From all the mail we have received in recent years, we would have to conclude that RVers have what amounts to a love-hate relationship with Camping World. Some RVers praise the service they received from the huge dealer, whether in buying an RV, shopping for parts and accessories in one of its huge stores, or having it serviced or repaired.

But many other RVers will be quick to tell you a different story, many advising staying away from the business at all costs because of poor or even terrible services or experiences. In fact, Camping World has one of the worst scorecards at pissedconsumer.com with a rating of 1.8 out of 5. Reviewers at pissedconsumer.com gave Camping World’s repair department only 1.6 stars out of five.

So, what have been your experiences?

Please only respond if you have taken your RV in for service or a repair at Camping World.