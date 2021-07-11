For couples: Do you get along better in your RV than at home?

If you live full-time in your RV then this question really isn’t for you, although go ahead and answer if you wish. But if you divide your time between living in a traditional home — one that never moves — and in an RV, then please answer the question of the day. Which is:

Do you get along better in your RV or in your traditional home?

And, our usual reminder: if you are on a slow internet connection it may take a moment for the poll to load. So stand by! It will be worth the wait. And please feel free to leave a comment.