RV review: Alliance Valor 40V13 Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler

Details. They matter … a lot. And one of the things I look for when writing these reviews is for hidden aspects of an RV that will make a difference to the user over time. I actually do spend a lot of time digging out details wherever I can find them. But I love when I can meet with a manufacturer in their rig and learn more.

Such was the case at the most recent FMCA Convention in Gillette, Wyoming, where I got to sit with Max Villa from Alliance and ask questions about the Alliance Valor 40V13 toy hauler we were sitting in. The reason for this long intro is that, as I listened and touched things, I saw a lot of things that I feel will make a big difference to people over the long haul.

Alliance RV

Alliance RV is a newer independent company that started with people in the RV space who wanted to do things differently. The company’s claim to fame is that they surveyed some 3,000 RV owners to see how they wanted things done and then simply did that. But then they also used a lot of experience to then take that data and turn it into RVs.

For example, examples of things I noticed in this very large toy hauler fifth wheel were no floor vents in the main living space. In addition, the soft-close cabinet doors also had magnetic catches since RVs tend to be dragged down the road. There was also no carpet in the slide rooms at all.

But what I liked the most was the company’s use of overrated tires, wet bolts and MORryde suspension shackles and other components. The chassis has solid steel 10-inch I-beam main rails with a two-inch box tube to which all the suspension components are attached. This allows road irregularities to be more evenly distributed over the chassis structure and reduces vibration and failure points.

There are three 13,500 BTU Coleman air conditioners

I was also surprised when Max told me about their use of three 13,500 BTU Coleman air conditioners instead of the larger units. He explained more about how this worked. These are a newer Coleman AC unit that use about 10.3 amps apiece. That means on a 50-amp service, all three of the AC units can run at full blast. Furthermore, you can actually use two of the Coleman units on a 30-amp service if you happen to have a site like that.

The AC in the bedroom is not ducted into the main body of the coach. So those who like to sleep cooler or hotter can do so.

The day I sat in the rig it was about 95 degrees outside, and we were sitting in the direct sun. Still, the 13,500 AC unit was keeping up just fine even though curious onlookers were coming and going and some were leaving the door open. What, did they grow up in a barn?

Another thing that will make a difference is the use of individual valves behind every wet feature. So, for example, if the kitchen faucet leaks, there’s a valve and you can just shut off that component without having to disable the entire water system.

There is also a 12-volt air compressor, so if you want to inflate a mattress or a tire you don’t have to turn on an inverter.

What’s inside the Alliance Valor 40V13

This is a very large fifth wheel but this is an example of something that’s very livable. I could see this being a great way to travel and have separation between work and home. Or it’s even a great place for the youngsters to have their own space.

But, starting in the back, that gear space in this unit is 13 feet long. It features three “L-tracks” in the floor for strapping down your toys, if you’re bringing those.

The ramp door at the back can obviously be used for rolling in those toys. But it also has provisions to sit vertically and be a patio deck. Something Max shared with me is that the deck in Alliance’s Valor series is actually designed to be weather-resistant. This would seem like a no brainer but, apparently, that’s unique to Alliance.

Common sense features that will make a difference seem to be hallmarks of Alliance.

Also back in the garage is a small bathroom along with a HappiJac-style bed and couch. There’s also a passenger entrance to the garage. There are also hook-ups for a washer and dryer in the garage.

Main living area

Moving to the main living area in the Alliance Valor, there is an unusual U-shaped kitchen on the road side which features a larger oven than the one I have in my home. There is also a three-burner cook top but with professional-style burners and cast grates.

A large residential-style microwave is above the stove. Also, there are huge cabinets above the stove as well as along the camp-side wall. The counter extends along here too and makes a right turn. It gives the chef sort of a surround experience. Those countertops are epoxy poured tops. If you want to see something fascinating, watch people doing this on YouTube. There is also a flip-up counter extension furthering the space available for prep or dining.

Further toward the front of the coach is a large flat-screen TV with a space-heating fireplace below that.

Interestingly, along the front wall of the living space is a three-position couch. There’s also a three-person couch featuring reclining theater seats along the road-side wall. This makes a good conversation space – and this is where I was talking with Max.

The last thing in the main living area is a large 17-cubic-foot Everchill 12-volt compressor-based refrigerator.

Oh, and I shouldn’t forget the loft. It is accessible via a ladder that fits in between the main living area and the garage. This could either be a “fort” for a younger traveler or just space for more stuff. Who doesn’t want more space for their stuff?

Upstairs in the Alliance Valor 40V13

As you make your way upstairs, take a look down and you’ll find a shoe garage in the steps. Smart. Those steps are adjacent to the main entry door, if you didn’t get here by the rear entry door or through the patio.

The bathroom has a door along the hall and a second one into the bedroom. That makes the space feel open when the doors are open. From here you can see the large shower with a seat.

In the bedroom, the king-sized bed is in a road-side slide room. That leaves a decent amount of floor space as well as access to the closet.

Solar

Up on the roof top is 640 watts of solar standard along with 100-amp-hour lithium battery. For those who don’t take advantage of solar, this amount of battery might be sufficient. However, you can also add to it if you’re a boondocker.

The charge controller interface also is unique in that it gives you a time remaining on the battery, depending on the use case. So if you’re running a lot of things, you’ll know how much time you have under that circumstance before the lights go out, so to speak. You can also potentially enable/disable devices and see how that affects battery life.

There is also an auto generator start feature which can be set for different circumstances including demand-based or battery level-based.

There is an optional “Solar Package Plus” that puts 960 watts of solar on the roof and includes three 100-amp-hour batteries. Furthermore, there’s a 3,000-watt inverter that powers all the electrical outlets in the trailer along with the AC units.

In summary

This is one big momma fifth wheel. A friend of mine just bought one similar to this but another brand. They repeatedly asked me what I thought of what they were getting. I repeatedly talked about the little details along with the much, much better suspension in this rig. They bought what was “pretty” – despite asking my opinion.

We shall see how that “pretty” holds up over time versus the honestly usable features in the Alliance Valor 40V13

Of course, no RV is perfect. One of the things that irks me about RVs with multiple tanks is when there are separate dump valves and fittings. For example, there are two gray tank dumps and two black tank dumps. I know I’m going to be sitting behind this trailer waiting my turn at the dump station and saying unkind things when I realize the owner’s dump process is only half done.

It was good for me to see this trailer in person and actually touch the things I had heard and read about in the past. I think Alliance is one of the companies that is really doing a great job with its products. Max indicated that the design process is essentially listening to the customers.

Wouldn’t this just be common sense? Oh, right. It’s the RV industry.

