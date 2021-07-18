Saturday, July 17, 2021
Saturday, July 17, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Pick a bonus amenity you’d want to see at a campground or RV park…

By RV Travel
0

So many campgrounds and RV parks these days have unique amenities (and plenty of them!). If you had to choose two bonus amenities to have, what would they be?

Would you like to see a beautiful pool with private cabanas to relax in? Would you like a spa so you could get a massage? What about a golf course or tennis courts? How would you like a movie theater a few steps away from your campsite? Now that’d be nice!

Select up to two bonus amenities in the poll below. Leave a comment if you have other ideas.

Previous articleRivian stalls; delivery of the EV pickup truck delayed to September
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Salem FSX 270RTK Toy Hauler

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,201FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.