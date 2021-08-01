Do you favor staying in a Good Sam RV park over one that’s not affiliated?

If a campground sports a Good Sam logo and advertises it’s a Good Sam Park, does that matter to you? Are you more inclined to stay there?

We’re talking about staying at a Good Sam affiliated RV park vs. another independent park without such an affiliation. We understand that KOA, Thousand Trails, Jellystone, Encore properties, etc., have their own reputations, so we’re not suggesting you include those when answering this poll.

Good Sam Parks are most often independent parks that pay Good Sam a fee to be part of its system. Bottom line, it’s an advertising expense for the park.

So what’s your thinking on this? If two independent parks are a mile apart and their prices about the same, will you tend to favor the Good Sam park over the other?