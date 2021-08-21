About how old are the tires on your RV?

How old are your RV tires — those inflatable round rubber cushions that fit around your wheels as you roll down the highway? Are they brand new? Or have they been rolling beneath or behind you for years?

Time flies and some of us, when we stop and think about it, realize that our tires are older than we remembered. “We’ve had ’em a few years,” you say, and then your significant other reminds you that you bought them back in 2015, the same time your youngest child graduated from college.

Do you know the age of the tires on your RV? If you can’t remember exactly, take your best guess.