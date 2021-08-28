Friday, August 27, 2021
Friday, August 27, 2021
How old are you?

By Chuck Woodbury
Reader polls

We asked the same thing four years ago. But since then, the average age of RV buyers has dropped. Even four years ago, most RVers were in their 50s and older. But today, RVs are selling fast to those in the 20 through 40 age group. Many have opted for living on the road rather than in one place.

The ability to work remotely is making this possible for many North Americans. Four years ago, before Zoom and employers who were willing to allow their employees to work from home (or anywhere), it wasn’t so easy to combine travel and work.

So, please, let us know how old you are. In next Saturday’s newsletter we’ll compare the results of this survey with our last one in 2017. The results should be interesting.

