Should drivers with RVs 40 feet or longer need a special driver’s license?

By Chuck Woodbury
Reader polls

Should RVers who drive or tow long RVs — say those 40 feet or longer — be required to pass a test for a driver’s license to drive or tow them?

In virtually all cases, the towable drivers will have an additional 15 or 18 feet in their cars or pickup trucks to tow the trailer or fifth wheel. Motorhome drivers will often tow a vehicle behind, which can add a similar length. In either case, we’re talking about 55 to 60 feet (at least) of RV and truck or dinghy rolling down the highway. Driving in either situation is a whole lot trickier and demanding than driving a Honda Civic or other passenger vehicle.

So what do you think? Special license or not? Please feel free to leave a comment. We’d love to hear your thoughts, and we suspect many readers would, too.

