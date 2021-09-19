Would you attend an RV show in the next month if it were within an hour drive of you?

It’s RV show season right now, although many that would normally be held have been canceled or postponed due to COVID concerns.

But it appears from the record crowds that attended the Hershey Show (which ends today) that there is a huge interest in attending such shows. We’re not sure as we write this Saturday afternoon if the crowds for the show will set an all-time record, but, if not, it will be very close.

So, what if an RV show were coming up near you in the next month or so? Would you attend? Or not? Or what?

