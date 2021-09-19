Campground and RV Park News, September 18, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers timely news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions can change suddenly. They vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required. Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts.

DATELINE: September 18, 2021

ALABAMA RV PARK HAS 2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL

This popular festival is becoming a habit at Greensport RV Park, Marina and General Store, Ashville. Grateful fans will come for the second year to a Fall Festival with nonstop music, food trucks, crafts booths and a costume contest. The campground has full hookups, swimming pool, bath house with private showers, laundry, playground, waterfront picnic tables, cornhole, high speed Wi-Fi, volleyball, fish cleaning station and more. Separate tickets are sold for the concert. Festival dates are October 30-31. Performers will include Sweet Tea, Confederate Railroad and Still Broke. (205) 505-0027.

ARIZONA’S NEWEST KOA TO OPEN NEXT YEAR

A new 30-acre Village Camp Resort in Bellemont, ten minutes from Flagstaff, is a-building for a 2022 opening with 330 sites including spaces for RVs, safari tents and cabins. RV sites will be paved, level and have full hookups. A complete village, it will have a large clubhouse, office spaces with high-speed internet, game room, bistro with ice cream station, a general store, kid-friendly swimming pool and also a splash pad and play area for children. Guests will find an outdoor grilling station, sports court with various games, an Airstream food trailer and bar, a fitness center and an amphitheater for entertainment. Get on the mail list for updates by contacting info@villagecamp.com.

ARKANSAS CAMPGROUND CELEBRATES HARVEST MOON

Hillberry, a yearly Harvest Moon Festival at The Farm Campground, Eureka Springs, on October 10-12, will feature four sets by Railroad Earth as well as performances by the Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Opal Agafia, Black Mountain Fever and many more. All vehicles longer than 16 feet will need an RV pass to gain entry to the festival. A shower pass is $20 for all. The 40 RV sites are 50 X 25 feet and some have electric and water hookup. Tickets and RV passes are available at https://stubs.net/event/3580/ Contacts include info@deadheadproductions.com and the year-round campground at (888) 762-7158.

DELAWARE JELLYSTONE PARK HAS MAGIC PUMPKINS

Under new ownership and management this year, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort, Lincoln, has a flurry of family activities for fall including the Magic Pumpkin Patch weekend October 1-3. Bring the family for all-day activities including a pumpkin pie eating contest, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and more. The park has full hookups, new Wi-Fi, an expanded camp store and other amenities including basketball courts, gaga pit, batting cage, dog run and outdoor movies. The park closes for the season on November 3. (302) 491-6614.

FLORIDA RESORT TO OPEN FALL 2022

Rum Runner Resort, a member of Sunlight Resorts, is coming to Sebring by fall of next year. It’s already amassing a fan base and accepting bookings. Amenities will include a tiki bar, private lake, large swimming pool, free Wi-Fi, dog park, Jacuzzi, fitness center, mail room and indoor game room. The 200+ RV sites will have full hookups. Premium sites will have a paver patio and grill. Go to sunlight-resorts.com

LOUISIANA RV RESORT HAS NEW MANAGERS

Now a Sun RV resort, Reunion Lake RV Resort in Pascagoula will expand from an RV-only resort to a development that also includes deluxe rental cottages. The year-round, luxury resort has mini-golf, a Sonic Drive-in, dog park, basketball, fishing, tennis, general store, fitness center, playground, and a lavish water park with swim-up tiki bar, lakefront amphitheater, giant hot tub and sandy beach. Contact https://www.reunionlakerv.com/ reservations

MAINE CAMPGROUND LOVES HARMONY

Appearing on October 10 at Bayley’s Resort, Scarborough, will be the power-packed harmonies of the New Coos Band playing everything from country, folk and blues to dance tunes. The resort has more than 600 campsites, most of them gravel and some grass, with full or partial hookups, firepit, Wi-Fi, picnic table and access to handy restrooms and laundry.

(207)883-6043.

NEBRASKA STATE PARK GETS NEW BOARDWALK

Indian Cave State Park, Shubert, is working this fall to rebuild the elaborate boardwalk that was destroyed in a flood. When it’s reopened, it will again allow viewing of Native American petroglyphs of unknown age and origin that extend the entire length of the cave wall. Known for its fall colors, family activities such as hay rides, and its views of the Missouri River, the park has 22 miles of hiking trails and more than 100 campsites with electric in two campgrounds. Also provided are modern restrooms, picnic tables, grills, dump station and a laundry facility. Modern camping facilities close October 31. The park also has equestrian camping. (402) 883-2575. Reserve through reserveamerica.com/

OHIO CAMPGROUND IS A WORK IN PROGRESS

Phase 1 of the new River Days Campground on the Ohio River in New Richmond is in place with 80 campsites that have full hookups and internet access. Opening next year will be Phase 2 with a boat dock, dog park, bicycle and walking trails and a riverfront picnic/recreation area. Riverfront and river view sites are available at nightly, monthly and seasonal rates. Sign up at riverdayscampground.com to be put on a mail list for 2022 information.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK TAKES A SHINE TO A CAR SHOW

Bring your show-off car or just come to admire the gleam of classic and vintage autos at the 23rd Annual Car Show on October 9 at Standing Stone State Park, Hilham. Campsites have water and electric hookups, picnic table and grill. The park also has a playground, showers and hiking trails. Go hunting next door in the 8,000-acre state forest. Judging of the cars will begin at 9 a.m. and prizes will be awarded when they finish at 2 p.m. Music will play 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will be presented by vendors including nearby fire departments. Admission to the car show is $10. Note the special entry route required for RVs. Call (931) 267-2403 for information.

Stay Tuned

• A former KOA campground outside Willow Springs, Missouri, now derelict, will be restored as a full-service family campground by a new owner. An opening date has not been announced.

• East of Champion, Ontario, approval has been given for development of a campground with 45 RV sites for a start, eventually growing to 70 sites. The site adjacent to Travers Reservoir will also have glamping, a playground and portable restrooms, showers and wash basins.

• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes to develop the Cook Recreation Area at J. Percy Priest Lake near Nashville, Tennessee, and is soliciting bids to create facilities including a campground.

Read more of Janet Groene's Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.