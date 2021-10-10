What day of the week do you most often read this Sunday newsletter?

The Sunday issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter is posted early Sunday morning for readers in North America. We know from our reader analytics that the issue and most of the articles we feature will be read that day. But many of you wait until Monday or even later to finally read the issue.

What about you? Do you get up early Sunday morning, make your coffee and then sit down with the newsletter? Or do you wait until another time?

We’re curious. If you have a minute to spare, please leave a comment about your reading habits. Do you read the newsletter in bed before you rise and shine? Do you read it before retiring that night? Or when?