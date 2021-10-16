Saturday, October 16, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

If Jeff Bezos invited you to ride on his next trip into space, would you accept?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Reader polls

Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame is trying to make his next mark as a spaceman. He’s shooting people into space already. Just this past week he launched 90-year old William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek fame, toward the heavens, his first trip there despite a lot of adventures on film with Klingons, Romulans and cute but deadly Tribbles.

The latest astronauts including William Shatner.

So, what if Bezos invited you on a future trip, all expenses paid? Would you say yes or no?

Let’s see how adventurous the RVtravel.com crowd is when it comes to taking a journey up, and not just forward or backward.

It may take a moment for the poll to load, so stand by.

 

 

Previous articleDo you need an RV buyer’s inspection? Here’s how to find one
Next articlePersonal landmarks are important to visit; remember the best parts of your life

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,659FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.