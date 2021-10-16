If Jeff Bezos invited you to ride on his next trip into space, would you accept?

Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame is trying to make his next mark as a spaceman. He’s shooting people into space already. Just this past week he launched 90-year old William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek fame, toward the heavens, his first trip there despite a lot of adventures on film with Klingons, Romulans and cute but deadly Tribbles.

So, what if Bezos invited you on a future trip, all expenses paid? Would you say yes or no?

Let’s see how adventurous the RVtravel.com crowd is when it comes to taking a journey up, and not just forward or backward.

